Poll: Have you bought an Easter egg yet?

BELIEVE IT OR not, it’s just four weeks until Easter, which means it’s nearing everyone’s favourite chocolate-themed annual holiday.

Shops have been stocked with Easter eggs for a number of weeks though, so there’s been some temptation for people to tuck into a bit of chocolate before then.

For others, it’s also an excuse to prepare for the big day, whether it’s for themselves or others.

So today we want to know… Have you bought an Easter egg yet?

