Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Poll: Does the Brexit delay mean Ireland should hold a general election?

’19, ’20 or ’21, what do you think?

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 10:06 AM
1 hour ago 6,803 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4593745
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

SPEAKING YESTERDAY TO TheJournal.ie, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stopped short of saying the UK should have another Brexit referendum, but said that he would be pleased if the UK ultimately stayed in the EU

The six month Brexit hiatus has led to suggestions that the UK has time to hold another referendum or a general election. But what about here?

Fianna Fail has said it will continue to adhere to the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael into 2020 and until clarity is brought to Brexit, but does this delay mean there’s time for an Irish election before 31 October?

Poll Results:

Yes (571)
No, run the full term to 2021 (392)
No, wait until next year (227)
Not sure (50)




About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

