SPEAKING YESTERDAY TO TheJournal.ie, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stopped short of saying the UK should have another Brexit referendum, but said that he would be pleased if the UK ultimately stayed in the EU.

The six month Brexit hiatus has led to suggestions that the UK has time to hold another referendum or a general election. But what about here?

Fianna Fail has said it will continue to adhere to the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael into 2020 and until clarity is brought to Brexit, but does this delay mean there’s time for an Irish election before 31 October?

Poll: Does the Brexit delay mean Ireland should hold a general election?

