Poll: Do you clean up after yourself after being at a music festival?

WELL, IT’S THAT time of year again. Unroll the old tent, dust off the foldable chair and have the cooler ready to go: it’s time for Electric Picnic.

For almost 20 years EP has marked the end of the summer festival season (or, if you’re an optimist, the beginning of the autumn festival season).

About 70,000 people are set to descend on Stradbally this weekend for the annual festival of music, arts, culture, and general mayhem.

In recent years, however, music festivals have come under the spotlight for the negative impact they can have on the environment. Recently, festival goers were criticised after hundreds of tents were left behind at Leeds Festival.

This year, EP organisers said they were banning single use disposable e-cigarettes in order to “protect the land the the festival site is on”. But in general, festivals generate huge amounts of waste and have been criticised by environmental groups.

But what about you? Do you try to leave no trace at a festival? Or do you leave any clean-up to the organisers?

Today we’re asking, Do you clean up after yourself after being at a music festival?

