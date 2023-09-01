Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 1 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Sam Boal
# Your Say
Poll: Do you clean up after yourself after being at a music festival?
About 70,000 people are set to descend on Stradbally this weekend for Electric Picnic.
4.0k
15
1 hour ago

WELL, IT’S THAT time of year again. Unroll the old tent, dust off the foldable chair and have the cooler ready to go: it’s time for Electric Picnic.

For almost 20 years EP has marked the end of the summer festival season (or, if you’re an optimist, the beginning of the autumn festival season). 

About 70,000 people are set to descend on Stradbally this weekend for the annual festival of music, arts, culture, and general mayhem. 

In recent years, however, music festivals have come under the spotlight for the negative impact they can have on the environment. Recently, festival goers were criticised after hundreds of tents were left behind at Leeds Festival. 

This year, EP organisers said they were banning single use disposable e-cigarettes in order to “protect the land the the festival site is on”. But in general, festivals generate huge amounts of waste and have been criticised by environmental groups.

But what about you? Do you try to leave no trace at a festival? Or do you leave any clean-up to the organisers?

Today we’re asking, Do you clean up after yourself after being at a music festival?


Poll Results:

I very rarely / never go to festivals (661)
I always bring home my tent and try to leave as small a trace as possible (498)
I usually leave my tent behind and don't really care about the mess I make (137)
I bring home my tent but don't really worry about anything else (29)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
15
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     