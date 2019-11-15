Poll: Would you support the legalisation of euthanasia in Ireland?

NEW ZEALAND LAWMAKERS yesterday voted in favour of making euthanasia legal, paving the way for the issue to be put to voters in a referendum next year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has publicly stated her support for euthanasia reform and reluctantly voted for the referendum saying it was the only way of advancing the legislation.

While MPs voted, protesters against euthanasia — carrying placards reading “assist us to live not die” and “euthanasia is not the solution” — staged a vigil outside parliament.

Currently, both euthanasia and assisted suicide are illegal under Irish law.

