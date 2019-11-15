This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Would you support the legalisation of euthanasia in Ireland?

Yesterday, New Zealand lawmakers voted in favour of making euthanasia legal.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 15 Nov 2019, 8:38 AM
40 minutes ago 5,303 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4892722
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

NEW ZEALAND LAWMAKERS yesterday voted in favour of making euthanasia legal, paving the way for the issue to be put to voters in a referendum next year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has publicly stated her support for euthanasia reform and reluctantly voted for the referendum saying it was the only way of advancing the legislation.

While MPs voted, protesters against euthanasia — carrying placards reading “assist us to live not die” and “euthanasia is not the solution” — staged a vigil outside parliament.

Currently, both euthanasia and assisted suicide are illegal under Irish law.

So, today we want to know: Would you support the legalisation of euthanasia in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes (633)
No (108)
I'm not sure / no opinion (39)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie