Dublin: 3°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Poll: Did you get Garth Brooks tickets this morning?

Five concert dates have been confirmed for Croke Park next year.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 10:56 AM
33 minutes ago 5,020 Views 17 Comments
TICKETS WENT ON sale this morning for the long-awaited Garth Brooks concerts taking place in Croke Park next September. 

Two concerts were originally advertised and scheduled, but a total of five dates have since been confirmed after tickets went on sale at 8am. 

As of publication, none of the five dates have sold out but there is low availability for the 9 and 10 September shows. 

Hundreds of thousands were in a virtual queue this morning to get tickets to see the country star whose infamous 2014 five-show Croke Park run never went ahead. 

So today we’re asking: Did you get Garth Brooks tickets this morning? 


Poll Results:

No (453)
Yes (129)
I'm still in the virtual queue (43)
No, but I tried  (17)




