#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 24 October 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Have you decorated your house for Halloween?

We’re just a week off from the scariest night of the year.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 10:04 AM
15 minutes ago 1,944 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5583063
Image: Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko
Image: Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko

WE’RE JUST ONE week out from the scariest night of the year. 

Many people decorate their homes every Halloween, while others mightn’t bother. 

After the last 18 months, however, some of those who never decorate their house for Halloween might be tempted to have a bit of fun and do the place up this year. 

Cobwebs, ghouls and goblins, a scary pumpkin, there’s plenty of inspiration around at the moment as more and more people gear up for the 31st. 

This morning, we want to know… Have you decorated your house for Halloween?


Poll Results:

I'm not decorating the house (156)
Yes, we're all done (66)
No, but I will this week (23)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie