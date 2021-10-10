#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 10 October 2021
Poll: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?

The question was raised following news of a disturbing incident that happened on a nighttime DART service this week.

By Jane Moore Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 1:52 PM
54 minutes ago 6,287 Views 16 Comments
Image: Shutterstock

THIS WEEK SAW renewed calls for a dedicated transport police after a Fine Gael TD witnessed a group of young men chanting about raping a woman on a nighttime DART service in Dublin. 

Alan Farrell witnessed the group chanting “let’s rape her” as a woman stepped off the carriage at a station. The incident has once again raised the question of a dedicated transport policing service in Ireland. 

General secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) Dermot O’Leary told The Journal that representatives for transport workers had been calling for a full-time police service to combat incidents of anti-social behaviour for a number of years.

In 2018, then-Transport Minister Shane Ross raised the matter with gardaí, but confirmed the following year that there was opposition from Garda management to the introduction of a dedicated transport police section. 

So today, we want to know: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?


Poll Results:

Yes (926)
No (82)
I don't know/ I have no opinion (33)



Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie

