Poll: Will you limit indoor visits to three other households at a time for the next while?

The government issued new guidance on visits to private homes in the weeks ahead.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 4 Dec 2021, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced several new restrictions aimed to reduce Covid-19 risks heading into the Christmas period. 

As part of the measures from 7 December to 9 January, nightclubs will close, certain events will be limited to 50% capacity and visits to private homes are advised to be limited to a maximum of three other households (so four households in total).

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar noted that this is guidance and not statutory so “there’ll be no gardaí calling to people’s homes, to see how many are inside”.

The measures were agreed following “exceptionally clear” advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team outlining the risks associated with heading into Christmas without restrictions to reduce the volume of personal contacts. 

So today we’re asking: Will you limit indoor visits to three other households at a time for the next while?


Poll Results:

Yes  (912)
No  (447)
Yes, most of the time (268)
No, but I'll reduce overall contacts (120)




About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

