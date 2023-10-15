Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 15 October 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo Advent calendars
Your Say
Poll: Is it too early for shops to sell Christmas things?
Halloween hasn’t yet passed, but shops are ploughing ahead with the Christmas displays.
8.0k
33
1 hour ago

MOST SUPERMARKETS HAVE already begun decking the halls and Halloween hasn’t even passed yet.

For some, advent calendars, tinsel and stacks of quality street tins spark joy and nostalgia, but for others the sight of merry-making in October is maddening.

So, we’re asking you: Is it too early for shops to sell Christmas things?


Poll Results:

Yes  (1278)
No (324)


Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
33
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     