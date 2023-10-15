Poll: Is it too early for shops to sell Christmas things?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MOST SUPERMARKETS HAVE already begun decking the halls and Halloween hasn’t even passed yet.
For some, advent calendars, tinsel and stacks of quality street tins spark joy and nostalgia, but for others the sight of merry-making in October is maddening.
So, we’re asking you: Is it too early for shops to sell Christmas things?
