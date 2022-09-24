Poll: Would you consider leaving Ireland due to the high cost of living?

WITH THE COST of living spiralling rapidly, many are considering leaving Ireland to find a more affordable place to live.

Emigration has long served as a release valve for millions of Irish people in times of economic crisis.

Advertisement

In more recent years, people have been drawn to other countries by pull factors, such as a desire to experience other cultures, but new polling shows that push factors are again coming to the fore.

A recent poll commissioned by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), found that seven out of 10 young people aged 18-24 are considering moving abroad in search of a better quality of life.

A similar poll in 2012 found just 51% were contemplating emigrating, the NYCI said.

So, today we’re asking: Would you consider leaving Ireland due to the high cost of living?

