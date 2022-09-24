Poll: Would you consider leaving Ireland due to the high cost of living?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WITH THE COST of living spiralling rapidly, many are considering leaving Ireland to find a more affordable place to live.
Emigration has long served as a release valve for millions of Irish people in times of economic crisis.
In more recent years, people have been drawn to other countries by pull factors, such as a desire to experience other cultures, but new polling shows that push factors are again coming to the fore.
A recent poll commissioned by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), found that seven out of 10 young people aged 18-24 are considering moving abroad in search of a better quality of life.
A similar poll in 2012 found just 51% were contemplating emigrating, the NYCI said.
So, today we’re asking: Would you consider leaving Ireland due to the high cost of living?
Poll Results:
