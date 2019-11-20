Poll: Should Leo Varadkar withdraw his support for Verona Murphy ahead of the by-election?

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is continuing to support controversial Fine Gael by-election candidate in Wexford Verona Murphy who has made repeated comments linking migrants to terror group ISIS, the Irish Independent reports today.

Murphy previously said asylum seekers coming to Ireland have to be “deprogrammed” as they may have been “infiltrated by ISIS”. She also said children as young as three were being “manipulated” by the terrorist group.

Varadkar said he would campaign with the candidate in the coming days, the paper reports, despite coming under pressure from some party candidates to drop his support. The Taoiseach previously said Murphy’s statements were “wrong. misinformed and ill-advised”.

So we’re asking: Should Leo Varadkar withdraw his support for Verona Murphy ahead of the by-election?

