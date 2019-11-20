This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should Leo Varadkar withdraw his support for Verona Murphy ahead of the by-election?

The Fine Gael Wexford candidate previously made comments linking migrants in Ireland to terror group ISIS.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 8:39 AM
39 minutes ago 4,063 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4898336
Verona Murphy.
Image: Fine Gael
Verona Murphy.
Verona Murphy.
Image: Fine Gael

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is continuing to support controversial Fine Gael by-election candidate in Wexford Verona Murphy who has made repeated comments linking migrants to terror group ISIS, the Irish Independent reports today. 

Murphy previously said asylum seekers coming to Ireland have to be “deprogrammed” as they may have been “infiltrated by ISIS”. She also said children as young as three were being “manipulated” by the terrorist group. 

Varadkar said he would campaign with the candidate in the coming days, the paper reports, despite coming under pressure from some party candidates to drop his support. The Taoiseach previously said Murphy’s statements were “wrong. misinformed and ill-advised”. 

So we’re asking: Should Leo Varadkar withdraw his support for Verona Murphy ahead of the by-election?


Poll Results:

Yes (391)
No (331)
I don't know (47)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie