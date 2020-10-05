Poll: Do you think Ireland should go into Level 5?

DO YOU THINK Ireland should move to Level 5?
Last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team recommended that the government should adopt Level 5 restrictions for the entire country for four weeks. This would mean a 5km-limit, no dining-in at bars or restaurants, and no team training.
There are a number of factors that make up the decision of what restrictions to impose – hospital capacity is one. According to the latest HSE operations update, there are 21 people with Covid-19 using 277 critical care beds.
That means that 1% of acute hospital beds are being used by Covid-confirmed patients, with 7% of ICU beds used by Covid-confirmed cases. There were 613 new cases confirmed on Saturday, and 470 cases on Friday.
So, do you think that we should go into Level 5?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (94)