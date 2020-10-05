#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 5 October 2020
Poll: Do you think Ireland should go into Level 5?

The coalition leaders are to meet the CMO Dr Tony Holohan today to discuss the recommendation.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 5 Oct 2020, 9:22 AM
A man walks his dog along the Clontarf promenade.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

DO YOU THINK Ireland should move to Level 5?

Last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team recommended that the government should adopt Level 5 restrictions for the entire country for four weeks. This would mean a 5km-limit, no dining-in at bars or restaurants, and no team training. 

There are a number of factors that make up the decision of what restrictions to impose – hospital capacity is one. According to the latest HSE operations update, there are 21 people with Covid-19 using 277 critical care beds.

That means that 1% of acute hospital beds are being used by Covid-confirmed patients, with 7% of ICU beds used by Covid-confirmed cases. There were 613 new cases confirmed on Saturday, and 470 cases on Friday.

So, do you think that we should go into Level 5?


Poll Results:

No, we should stay in Level 2/3 (487)
Yes (389)
No, but we should go into Level 4 (356)
I don't know (73)




Gráinne Ní Aodha
