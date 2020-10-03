Glynn warns of 'significant escalation' of Covid-19 in Ireland as 10 deaths and 613 new cases confirmed

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 613 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 37,668.

There have been 10 further deaths as a result of Covid-19 confirmed today, bringing the total number of people who have died as a result of the virus to 1,810. In its statement this evening, the Department of Health stressed that eight of the 10 deaths reported today occurred prior to September.

Further validation of data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of one death and eight cases. The total figures for cases and deaths reflect this.

224 cases are in Dublin, 58 in Donegal, 46 in Cork, 44 in Kildare,31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, 12 in Monaghan, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Tipperary, 9 in Wicklow, 8 in Cavan, 8 in Wexford, 7 in Carlow, 7 in Sligo, 7 in Roscommon, 6 in Mayo , 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 7 cases in 3 counties.

Over two-thirds (68%) of the new cases are in people under 45 years of age.

30% of cases are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 58 of the cases have been identified as community transmission.

Speaking this evening, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the numbers were a significant concern.

He said: “The numbers being reported today and over the past week represent a significant escalation in the profile of Covid-19 in Ireland.

“For those aged 70+ and those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant.

We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care, while protecting non-Covid healthcare services. I urge people in every county to follow the public health advice to stop the further spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday, the Department of Health announced 470 new cases of the virus. In recent days, the National Public Health Emergency Team has expressed deep concern about the escalating situation in Ireland.

On Thursday, the body recommended further nationwide visitor restrictions yesterday as it noted concern over the severity of Covid-19 in Ireland.

NPHET recommended that household visits in any county should be limited to six people from only one visiting household, both in counties that are currently at Level 2 and those at Level 3.

With reporting from Dominic McGrath