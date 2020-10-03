#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 3 October 2020
Advertisement

Glynn warns of 'significant escalation' of Covid-19 in Ireland as 10 deaths and 613 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health figures were confirmed this evening.

By Sean Murray Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 6:21 PM
43 minutes ago 99,379 Views 234 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5222606
Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn.
Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Updated 35 minutes ago

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 613 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 37,668.

There have been 10 further deaths as a result of Covid-19 confirmed today, bringing the total number of people who have died as a result of the virus to 1,810. In its statement this evening, the Department of Health stressed that eight of the 10 deaths reported today occurred prior to September.

Further validation of data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of one death and eight cases. The total figures for cases and deaths reflect this. 

224 cases are in Dublin, 58 in Donegal, 46 in Cork, 44 in Kildare,31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, 12 in Monaghan, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Tipperary, 9 in Wicklow, 8 in Cavan, 8 in Wexford, 7 in Carlow, 7 in Sligo, 7 in Roscommon, 6 in Mayo , 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 7 cases in 3 counties.

Over two-thirds (68%) of the new cases are in people under 45 years of age. 

30% of cases are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 58 of the cases have been identified as community transmission.

Speaking this evening, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the numbers were a significant concern.

He said: “The numbers being reported today and over the past week represent a significant escalation in the profile of Covid-19 in Ireland.

“For those aged 70+ and those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant.

We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care, while protecting non-Covid healthcare services. I urge people in every county to follow the public health advice to stop the further spread of Covid-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday, the Department of Health announced 470 new cases of the virus. In recent days, the National Public Health Emergency Team has expressed deep concern about the escalating situation in Ireland.

On Thursday, the body recommended further nationwide visitor restrictions yesterday as it noted concern over the severity of Covid-19 in Ireland.

NPHET recommended that household visits in any county should be limited to six people from only one visiting household, both in counties that are currently at Level 2 and those at Level 3.

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (234)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie