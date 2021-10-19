Poll: Would you intervene if you saw someone littering?

A NATIONWIDE LITTER survey has shown that the majority of the country’s towns have cleaned up their act over the past 12 months but litter in cities has worsened to levels “not seen in ten years”.

A total of 23 towns and cities were said to be cleaner than European norms, while all but one of the bottom 10 places in the rankings – considered littered or heavily littered – were occupied by urban areas.

Dublin, Cork and Limerick city centres were all deemed ‘littered’.

Dublin’s North Inner City was at the foot of the rankings and the only area to be branded a ‘litter blackspot’. Of the 25 sites in the area surveyed by An Taisce only two were found to be clean, and 17 were ‘heavily littered’ or worse.

If we see littering, should we intervene, or just let people off? The fear of confrontation might put some people off intervening, while others might believe it’s simply not their business.

Those in favour of intervening might see it as a civic duty to step in.

So, today we want to know… Would you intervene if you saw someone littering?

