Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Poll: Are live debates influencing how you'll vote in the General Election?

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 8:19 AM
8 minutes ago 848 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4982665
Image: Screengrab via RTÉ/Twitter
Image: Screengrab via RTÉ/Twitter

WE’RE JUST 11 days out from poll day for the General Election. 

Last night, the seven leaders from the main political parties took part in RTÉ’s first live TV debate of the campaign. 

The leaders of political parties which included – Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar, Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin, Green Party’s Eamon Ryan, People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett, Labour’s Brendan Howlin and Roísín Shortall of the Social Democrats – clashed over housing, pensions, crime and taxation.

This debate came after Varadkar and Martin went head-to-head on Virgin Media One last week. 

So, today we want to know: Are live debates influencing how you’ll vote in the General Election?


Poll Results:

No (88)
Yes (44)
I'm not sure / no opinion (8)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

