#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 12 December 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Are you looking forward to Christmas?

How are you feeling about the festive period ahead?

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 12 Dec 2020, 11:15 AM
45 minutes ago 5,774 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5297420
Image: Shutterstock/Batkova Elena
Image: Shutterstock/Batkova Elena

25 DECEMBER IS less than two weeks away at this point, but this Christmas will be a different one than most.

Some people might visit family over the festive period, others might chose not to visit anyone or be unable to.

This comes as the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned last night that people should “think forward” now to who they might see over Christmas.

“If we can restrict our individual movements, limit our contacts over the course of the next two weeks, we can really reduce the chance that we as individuals bring infection into whatever household where we’re part of, or whatever household we may be joining for the Christmas festivities,” he said.

Whatever you’re doing this Christmas, are you excited or dreading it?

So today we’re asking: Are you looking forward to Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes  (481)
Kind of  (203)
No (178)
I don't celebrate Christmas (19)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie