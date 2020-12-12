Poll: Are you looking forward to Christmas?

25 DECEMBER IS less than two weeks away at this point, but this Christmas will be a different one than most.

Some people might visit family over the festive period, others might chose not to visit anyone or be unable to.

This comes as the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned last night that people should “think forward” now to who they might see over Christmas.

“If we can restrict our individual movements, limit our contacts over the course of the next two weeks, we can really reduce the chance that we as individuals bring infection into whatever household where we’re part of, or whatever household we may be joining for the Christmas festivities,” he said.

Whatever you’re doing this Christmas, are you excited or dreading it?

So today we’re asking: Are you looking forward to Christmas?

