Tuesday 23 February 2021
Poll: When do you think the middle of summer is?

The Taoiseach said no consideration will be given to opening hospitality until mid-summer.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 9:02 AM
Image: Midsommar/A24
Image: Midsommar/A24YouTube

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN said no consideration will be given to opening hospitality until mid-summer, citing concern about uncertainties surrounding new variants of coronavirus and high numbers of infections.

The weekend announcement left those in the hospitality industry disappointed, while others questioned what Martin might have meant by the ‘middle of summer’. 

According to the Irish calendar, summer starts on 1 May and ends 31 July – with the summer solstice falling on 21 June. However, according to Met Éireann, summer is, in fact, the months of June, July and August – as these are the warmest months of the year.

That definition is in line with most European institutes’ definition of summer and with what the World Meteorological Organisation says, but we all have our own gauge of the year (or at least we used to). 

So today we’re asking: When do you think the middle of summer is?


Poll Results:

Mid-June (404)
Mid-July (351)
Start of July (204)
End of June (147)
End of July (84)
Not soon enough (21)






