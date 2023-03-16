Poll: Is it worthwhile for Ministers to travel abroad for St Patrick’s Day?

GOVERNMENT MINISTERS HAVE travelled around the world this week for St Patrick’s Day to promote Ireland abroad.

It is tradition for ministers and ministers of State to travel to different destinations around the world to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Almost €175,000 was spent last year to send ministers abroad on trade missions for St Patrick’s Day, data compiled by The Journal showed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Washington DC at the moment for the annual celebrations at the White House.

Tánaiste Michéal Martin is travelling to New York and Boston, while Climate and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is in China this week.

From Australia to Mexico, South Africa to Malaysia, other ministers are travelling all around the world this week.

So, today we want to know… Is it worthwhile for Ministers to travel abroad for St Patrick’s Day?

