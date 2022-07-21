Poll: Who would you prefer to see as the next UK Prime Minister?

THE UK TORY leadership race has been whittled down to just two candidates – Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

A long summer of campaigning is still ahead and the next UK Prime Minister won’t be determined until 5 September.

Sunak, who topped the poll among MPs with 137 backers, is the former Chancellor of the Exchequer who quit just over two weeks ago.

Truss, the current UK Foreign Secretary, came second in the MP ballot with 113 votes.

While the actual decision is left to Conservative party members, today’s poll is asking: Who would you prefer to see as the next UK Prime Minister?

