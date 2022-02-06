Poll: Should the Oireachtas Golf Society be disbanded?

A LINE WAS drawn under the Golfgate scandal this week as a judge dismissed charges against all defendants involved in organising the controversial event in August 2020.

Following that verdict, the Irish Mail on Sunday reports today that the Oireachtas Golf Society, the group at the centre of the saga, is planning a golf outing this year.

This comes despite Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail calling for the group to be wound up while the controversy raged.

There was public fury over revelations that 81 guests attended the golf dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, just a day after the government had announced strict new coronavirus measures.

Speaking in September 2020, Ó Fearghail labelled the event “collective crass stupidity” or “arrogant delusion”.

So, today we’re asking: Should the Oireachtas Golf Society be disbanded?

