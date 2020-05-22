Poll: Should private cars be banned from city centres?

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL and the National Transport Authority have proposed measures to address what they described as “urgent needs relating to commercial activity and mobility in Dublin City”.

The proposals state that the new arrangements will allow the city to function under the new arrangements arising from the Covid-19 crisis.

The council has said more space will need to be allocated to facilitate social distancing and to support shops and businesses operating in this new environment.

Some of the measures being proposed to enable this include improving pedestrian safety through the provision of additional space for movement and enhanced pedestrian areas.

So, today we want to know: Should private cars be banned from city centres?

