This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should Ireland introduce a public education programme to teach people how to vote correctly?

Record levels of spoiled votes in the European election is being partly attributed to a lack of knowledge among voters.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 May 2019, 9:44 AM
1 hour ago 8,680 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4658932
A ballot paper from the Dublin constituency in this year's European election.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
A ballot paper from the Dublin constituency in this year's European election.
A ballot paper from the Dublin constituency in this year's European election.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THIS YEAR SAW a record number of spoiled votes in the European elections, with more than 73,000 invalid votes counted across Ireland, making up 4.2% of the total ballot.

Political commentators believe that a Supreme Court ruling from 2014, which affects how ballot papers without a first preference should be counted, may be the reason why.

And while some have suggested that the Electoral Act could be amended to change this, others believe an education programme to inform people how to vote correctly would help solve the problem.

Proponents say the Referendum Commission runs an informative ad campaign like this in the run up to referendums, and argue that similar programmes already exist in other countries.

So today we’re wondering: Should Ireland introduce an education programme to remind people how to vote correctly ahead of elections?


Poll Results:

Yes (965)
No (447)
I don't know/No opinion (46)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie