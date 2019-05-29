Poll: Should Ireland introduce a public education programme to teach people how to vote correctly?

A ballot paper from the Dublin constituency in this year's European election.

THIS YEAR SAW a record number of spoiled votes in the European elections, with more than 73,000 invalid votes counted across Ireland, making up 4.2% of the total ballot.

Political commentators believe that a Supreme Court ruling from 2014, which affects how ballot papers without a first preference should be counted, may be the reason why.

And while some have suggested that the Electoral Act could be amended to change this, others believe an education programme to inform people how to vote correctly would help solve the problem.

Proponents say the Referendum Commission runs an informative ad campaign like this in the run up to referendums, and argue that similar programmes already exist in other countries.

So today we’re wondering: Should Ireland introduce an education programme to remind people how to vote correctly ahead of elections?

