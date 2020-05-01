TODAY IS INTERNATIONAL Workers’ Day or Labour Day as it’s known in some countries.

It’s a public holiday in many countries around the world but not here in Ireland.

There has in fact been calls for an extra bank holiday to be added to Irish calendar in recent years because we lag behind a good few of other EU countries. Ireland has 9 public holidays, while France and Germany have 11 and several countries have 13. So should we have more?

Poll: Should Ireland have more bank holidays throughout the year?

