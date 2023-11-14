Poll: Do you check the salt content of food?

THE IRISH HEART Foundation has called for mandatory limits to be imposed on salt in bread and other processed foods to tackle cardiovascular disease.

An IHF position paper recommends radical action to deal with cardiovascular disease and other fatal diseases.

It proposes mandatory limits on the salt content of bread and processed foods, as well as a complete online ban on the marketing of high fat, sugar, and salt food and drinks.

