#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 March 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should house viewings be allowed under Level 5?

Since January, viewings of properties available to buy or rent have moved online.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 22 Mar 2021, 9:12 AM
44 minutes ago 5,446 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5388037
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

HOME-BUYERS HAVE raised concerns about the impact the pandemic is having on house prices, and have called for viewings to be done in a Covid-safe manner before a property gets to the ‘sale agreed’ stage.

Since January, viewings of properties available to buy or rent have moved online.

Under the Level 5 guidelines, physical viewings are “only permissible at the point where a tenancy agreement is being entered into or where a contract for sale has been drawn up”.

The government says this approach “balances the need to avoid social interaction with the need to provide a pathway to tenancy and home ownership for those who need it”.

However, a number of people have said, in their experience, while most estate agents are sticking to the guidelines, some are allowing viewings prior to a sale being agreed on a property – giving certain buyers an unfair advantage.

Today we’re asking: Should house viewings be allowed under Level 5?


Poll Results:

Yes (667)
No (175)
I don't know/I've no opinion (29)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie