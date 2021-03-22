Poll: Should house viewings be allowed under Level 5?

HOME-BUYERS HAVE raised concerns about the impact the pandemic is having on house prices, and have called for viewings to be done in a Covid-safe manner before a property gets to the ‘sale agreed’ stage.

Since January, viewings of properties available to buy or rent have moved online.

Under the Level 5 guidelines, physical viewings are “only permissible at the point where a tenancy agreement is being entered into or where a contract for sale has been drawn up”.

The government says this approach “balances the need to avoid social interaction with the need to provide a pathway to tenancy and home ownership for those who need it”.

However, a number of people have said, in their experience, while most estate agents are sticking to the guidelines, some are allowing viewings prior to a sale being agreed on a property – giving certain buyers an unfair advantage.

Today we’re asking: Should house viewings be allowed under Level 5?

