Poll: Should the government pay a pandemic bonus to all frontline workers?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS said that a pandemic bonus for frontline workers will take the form of annual leave or in some cases a monetary payment.
Though it is widely expected that frontline healthcare workers will be included, there have been calls to expand any bones payment to other frontline workers, including teachers and gardaí.
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan suggested yesterday that bus and retail workers should be considered for any pandemic bonus.
Today we’re asking: Should the government pay a pandemic bonus to all frontline workers?
