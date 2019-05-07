Poll: Should the government spend €3bn on the National Broadband Plan?

THE GOVERNMENT IS expected to approve the €3 billion National Broadband Plan later today, a plan that was originally estimated at €500 million.

The NBP, first announced in 2012, aims to bring high-speed internet to parts of the country – smaller towns and one-off homes – that are unlikely to be viable business prospects for commercial providers.

The plan has since been beset by delays and setbacks, including the withdrawal of Eir and rival broadband infrastructure giant Siro, a joint venture between Vodafone and ESB, from the bidding process, and the resignation of a minister.

US-based investment firm Granahan McCourt is the only firm still vying for the contract for the project, which it plans to build with a group of subcontractors.

Opposition parties have claimed that the plan is not good value for money, while Social Democrats believe the government is using the announcement to influence rural voters ahead of the European and local elections.

So, we’re asking: Should the government spend €3 billion on the National Broadband Plan?

