Poll: Have you signed up to Threads?

THREADS, THE TEXT-based social media app launched in July by Facebook owner Meta, has been available in Ireland since mid-December.

Threads is a spin-off of the Instagram photo app and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The app launched in July and had 10 million sign-ups in the first few hours, mostly due to its close proximity to Instagram.

This offered the new app a built-in audience of more than two billion users, thereby sparing the new platform the challenge of starting from scratch.

However, its release in Europe was delayed over data privacy concerns.

So, today we want to know… Have you signed up to Threads?

