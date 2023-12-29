Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: Have you signed up to Threads?

Threads is a spin-off of the Instagram photo app and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter.
6
1.8k
24 minutes ago

THREADS, THE TEXT-based social media app launched in July by Facebook owner Meta, has been available in Ireland since mid-December

Threads is a spin-off of the Instagram photo app and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The app launched in July and had 10 million sign-ups in the first few hours, mostly due to its close proximity to Instagram.

This offered the new app a built-in audience of more than two billion users, thereby sparing the new platform the challenge of starting from scratch.

However, its release in Europe was delayed over data privacy concerns.

So, today we want to know… Have you signed up to Threads?


Poll Results:

No and I don't plan to (364)
No, but I will at some stage (58)
Yes (45)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     