Poll: Would you get solar panels for your home?

THE GREEN PARTY’S national convention took place this weekend – and at this, Eamon Ryan mentioned solar panels.

The Environment Minister said new rules will be introduced in December “so households and farms and businesses” will be able to sell excess power generated through solar panels back to the grid.

This is a prospect that has been long-promised.

There are currently grants in place for people who want to use solar panels to generate electricity or hot water for their homes or businesses.

