Poll: How often do you speak Irish?

SEACHTAIN NA GAEILGE kicked off on Monday and will run until St Patrick’s Day, 17 March.

The annual Irish language festival is one of the biggest international celebrations of Ireland’s native language and culture, with events taking place around the world.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Seachtain na Gaeilge offers a wonderful opportunity for each of us to examine and assess our relationship with the language and I’m sure this year’s events will be enjoyed by so many people in Ireland and abroad.”

So, today we want to know: How often do you speak Irish?

