Who should replace Ryan Tubridy as The Late Late Show host?

RYAN TUBRIDY HAS taken many people by surprise in announcing that he will step down from The Late Late Show at the end of the current season on 26 May.
He’s been a mainstay on Friday night TV for the past 14 years but said he is at ease with his decision to step away from the role.
Tubridy will however continue to present his RTÉ Radio 1 show in the mornings.
So we want to know: Who should replace Ryan Tubridy as host?
