Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 16 March 2023 Dublin: 13°C
# Late Late Show
Who should replace Ryan Tubridy as The Late Late Show host?
He’s been in the hotseat for 14 years, but who should take his place?
13.3k
38
1 hour ago

RYAN TUBRIDY HAS taken many people by surprise in announcing that he will step down from The Late Late Show at the end of the current season on 26 May.

He’s been a mainstay on Friday night TV for the past 14 years but said he is at ease with his decision to step away from the role. 

Tubridy will however continue to present his RTÉ Radio 1 show in the mornings.

So we want to know: Who should replace Ryan Tubridy as host?


Poll Results:

Tommy Tiernan (199)
Graham Norton (145)
Dara Ó Briain (132)
Claire Byrne (126)
Someone else (let us know in the comments) (108)
Brendan O'Connor (91)
Sarah McInerney (78)
Miriam O'Callaghan (67)
Matt Cooper (64)
Dáithí Ó Sé (57)
Jennifer Zamparelli (46)
Angela Scanlon (41)
Lottie Ryan (29)
Doireann Garrihy (17)














Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
38
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     