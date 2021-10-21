Poll: Would you walk out of a pub or restaurant if they didn't check your Covid cert on entry?

Pictured is a sign asking customers to present their vaccine certificate outside The Bridge 1859 in Dublin city centre

COVID-19 DIGITAL CERTIFICATES will continue to be required for indoor hospitality and events from tomorrow.

The government is now advising that if you are in a place where guidelines are not being followed and you don’t feel safe to take your business elsewhere.

When asked on RTÉ’s Prime Time on Wednesday what the government will do about businesses that are not asking customers for their certificates, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there will be an increase of enforcement.

“The message I’d send out to industry here is that we are in a precarious position again, we’re not out the gap, this isn’t over, please help us to enforce this measure because that’s how you will stay open,” he said.

“I’d also say to people, as well, if you’re going into a premises and somebody doesn’t ask you for your vaccine pass, ask them why not.”

