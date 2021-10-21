#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Would you walk out of a pub or restaurant if they didn't check your Covid cert on entry?

Covid-19 Digital Certificates will still be required for indoor hospitality from tomorrow.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 8:14 AM
1 hour ago 14,252 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5580276
Pictured is a sign asking customers to present their vaccine certificate outside The Bridge 1859 in Dublin city centre
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Pictured is a sign asking customers to present their vaccine certificate outside The Bridge 1859 in Dublin city centre
Pictured is a sign asking customers to present their vaccine certificate outside The Bridge 1859 in Dublin city centre
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

COVID-19 DIGITAL CERTIFICATES will continue to be required for indoor hospitality and events from tomorrow.

The government is now advising that if you are in a place where guidelines are not being followed and you don’t feel safe to take your business elsewhere.

When asked on RTÉ’s Prime Time on Wednesday what the government will do about businesses that are not asking customers for their certificates, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there will be an increase of enforcement.

“The message I’d send out to industry here is that we are in a precarious position again, we’re not out the gap, this isn’t over, please help us to enforce this measure because that’s how you will stay open,” he said.

“I’d also say to people, as well, if you’re going into a premises and somebody doesn’t ask you for your vaccine pass, ask them why not.”

So, today we want to know… Would you walk out of a pub or restaurant if they didn’t check your Covid cert on entry?


Poll Results:

No (706)
Yes (396)
I'm not sure  (139)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie