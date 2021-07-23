Poll: Are you making an effort to conserve water during this heat wave?

AS TEMPERATURES SOARED across the country over the past week, Irish people have been making the most of the sunshine.

But Irish Water has appealed to members of the public in numerous counties to reduce their water usage to ensure a consistent supply for all during this busy time.

Nighttime restrictions have been put in place in some areas to help maintain supply.

In general, long spells of dry and warm weather can affect water supply in many areas. People are asked to take extra measures to conserve water during these periods.

But do you try to use less water during warm weather or does your consumption stay the same?

Today we want to know… Are you making an effort to conserve water during this heat wave?

