Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Poll: Who should regulate social media in Ireland?

TDs will meet with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 10:00 AM
6 minutes ago 369 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4572384
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FACEBOOK CEO MARK Zuckerberg will visit Facebook headquarters in Dublin today and will meet with three TDs to discuss the threat of fake news. 

The deputies have been vocal about the regulation of social media and plan to raise the issue with Zuckerberg as well as transparency in political advertising and the safety of young people and vulnerable adults online.

Although Facebook admits it has been in denial about combating harmful content and safeguarding privacy for too long, it remains the responsibility of the social network to regulate social media content. 

So, today we’re asking: Who should regulate social media in Ireland? 


Poll Results:

The government (59)
Social media platforms&nbsp; (46)
I don't know/I don't care (15)



Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

