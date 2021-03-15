Poll: Will you be taking part in an online event this Paddy's Day?

WITH IRELAND STILL grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic one would be forgiven for thinking that the St Patrick’s Festival might be pared back this year. In fact, the organisers have created a six-day extravaganza featuring everything from Céilis to comedy.

A quick glance at this year’s online schedule shows that the activities kick-off with a yoga session on the morning of Friday 12 March and continue right through until around midnight on St Patrick’s Day.

Among the range of events featured will be music, poetry, knitting, weaving and wellness workshops and walking, food and history tours.

You may well have your own event over Zoom organised with family and friends this year.

So today we want to know: Will you be taking part in an online event this Paddy’s Day?