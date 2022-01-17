Poll: Everyone is obsessed with Wordle - have you played it yet?

THE WORLD HAS gone mad for Wordle.

The crossword-style game has gained over two and a half million players since software engineer Josh Wardle created it as a gift for his partner only three months ago.

Every day, players are given a new five-letter word to figure out in only six guesses.

Once complete, they get a block of green, yellow, black and white blocks that they can share on social media, but only other players will be able to understand what it means.

