Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?

LAWS TO ALLOW for the right to disconnect, which gives workers the legal standing to avoid work emails outside working hours, will be considered by government, according to Business Minister Heather Humphreys.

The initiative was introduced in France in 2017, mandating companies with more than 50 employees to develop a charter defining employees’ right to switch off and setting out the hours when staff are not supposed to send or answer emails.

So, this evening we want to know: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?