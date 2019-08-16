This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?

Laws to allow the right to disconnect will be considered by government, Business Minister Heather Humphreys says.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 16 Aug 2019, 9:12 PM
53 minutes ago 5,520 Views 15 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/DimaBerlin

LAWS TO ALLOW for the right to disconnect, which gives workers the legal standing to avoid work emails outside working hours, will be considered by government, according to Business Minister Heather Humphreys. 

The initiative was introduced in France in 2017, mandating companies with more than 50 employees to develop a charter defining employees’ right to switch off and setting out the hours when staff are not supposed to send or answer emails.

So, this evening we want to know: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?


Poll Results:

Yes (702)
No (267)
This doesn't affect me / no opinion (66)



Hayley Halpin
