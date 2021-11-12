Poll: Are you in a position to work remotely?

AS THE NUMBER of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, the Government is expecting that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will reinforce its message urging people to work from home where possible.

Government sources indicate health officials will be sending out a strong message that people should be careful and should look to seriously reduce their social contacts.

The emergency public health team met yesterday, a day after Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to consider reducing their social interactions by half over the next two weeks in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

This morning, Director of Public Health at HSE Midwest Dr Mai Manix told Morning Ireland that the country needs to take action that “would prevent us getting” to the stage where another lockdown is introduced.

