Friday 12 November 2021
Poll: Are you in a position to work remotely?

The Government is expecting that NPHET will reinforce its message urging people to work from home where possible.

By Jane Moore Friday 12 Nov 2021
AS THE NUMBER of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, the Government is expecting that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will reinforce its message urging people to work from home where possible.

Government sources indicate health officials will be sending out a strong message that people should be careful and should look to seriously reduce their social contacts.

The emergency public health team met yesterday, a day after Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to consider reducing their social interactions by half over the next two weeks in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

This morning, Director of Public Health at HSE Midwest Dr Mai Manix told Morning Ireland that the country needs to take action that “would prevent us getting” to the stage where another lockdown is introduced.

So, today we want to know: Are you in a position to work remotely?


Poll Results:

Yes (690)
No (517)
I'm not sure (38)



About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

