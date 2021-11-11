#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Advertisement

Government is not actively considering return to full-time work from home policy, Donnelly says

Donnelly also this morning said a mandatory extension of the use of Covid certs is not on the cards.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 10:37 AM
32 minutes ago 2,876 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5598242
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THE GOVERNMENT IS not actively considering a full return to working from home policy, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said. 

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Donnelly added that he has not received any advice from public health officials on this. 

“I haven’t received any advice to that end and it’s not something that government is actively considering at the moment,” he said. 

“I think at the press conference last night, the NPHET team were being asked about a lot of different hypotheticals and they were giving a view generally that given the cases numbers right now they would prefer people to be opting for the safer option.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting today to discuss whether further Covid-19 measures need to be recommended. 

Speaking at the weekly NPHET press briefing yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said new restrictions are currently not on the table, but added that he would favour Covid certs being a requirement for entry to environments such as gyms and hairdressers.

However, Donnelly this morning said a mandatory extension of the use of Covid certs is not on the cards. 

“It is not the advice I have had and it is not something government is considering,” he said. 

“Dr Holohan was asked outright for his opinion – is it the kind of thing he would like to see, is it the kind of thing that would make things safer,” Donnelly added. 

“Of course, it would make things safer. The more the Covid pass is used, the safer it is. It protects the people using the service, it protects the people working in the service,” he said.

“But in terms of regulation or government policy, that is not something we are looking at, at the moment.”

Elsewhere, Dr Mary Favier, the President of the Irish College of General Practitioners, has urged people to adjust their behaviour to help turn around infection rates. 

Related Read

10.11.21 'Cut social contacts in half' and antigen testing in schools: Key points from NPHET's briefing

Dr Favier told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that despite rising Covid-19 figures, the health service is “holding steady, just”. 

However, she added that everything in the health system is under strain and that “we really do need to look at how we want to achieve things in the next number of weeks and into Christmas”. 

She said people need to look at how to manage social interactions and gatherings “and just try and do less in the next week or two”. 

Similarly, Dr Holohan yesterday urged people to consider reducing their social interactions by half over the next two weeks in order to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections.

“If you’re planning to go out two nights a week, maybe just go out once. If you’re planning to have 10 people over to the house for a particular event, maybe just have five,” Dr Holohan said. 

“If we can do that, across the population, we think that could have a significant effect in terms of transmission,” he said. 

He warned that, as we enter the run-up to Christmas, the virus will have more opportunities to spread through increased “intergenerational socialisation” where families are gathering together.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, he added that: “Christmas 2021 will be different to Christmas 2020, because of vaccination.”

With reporting by Rónán Duffy

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie