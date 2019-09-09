Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?

NEW RESEARCH HAS revealed that men should be more worried than women over the rise of robots in today’s world, Shawn Britton has written in TheJournal.ie today.

Two out of five Irish jobs are likely to be “substantially impacted” by automation, according to the research published by the Irish Government Economics and Evaluation Service.

The research showed that the sectors most impacted will be those in transportation and storage, construction and agriculture, Britton wrote.

The sectors most at risk of automation are largely male dominated, the research showed. The construction sector is comprised of 94% male and 6% female workers, whereas the education sector is 74% female and 26% male.

