Sunday 30 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo The final at Croke Park will kick off at 3.30pm.
Poll: Who would you like to see win the All-Ireland today?
Dublin and Kerry will compete for the Sam Maguire at 3.30pm today.
11.9k
28
1 hour ago

DUBLIN AND KERRY are set to face off at Croke Park today in the much anticipated All-Ireland football final.

The two sides met in last year’s semi final, when Kerry came out on top by a point and went on to win the championship. However, Kerry haven’t beaten the Dubs in an All-Ireland football final since 1985.

This year, Dessie Farrell’s men will be looking to continue that record and claim their first All-Ireland title since 2020, though it’s not expected to be an easy task against the reigning champions. 

So today, we want to know: Who would you like to see win the All-Ireland today?


Poll Results:

Kerry (629)
Dublin (550)
Neither (126)
I'm not sure (56)




Jane Moore
Readers Comments

28
28
