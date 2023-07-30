Poll: Who would you like to see win the All-Ireland today?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
DUBLIN AND KERRY are set to face off at Croke Park today in the much anticipated All-Ireland football final.
The two sides met in last year’s semi final, when Kerry came out on top by a point and went on to win the championship. However, Kerry haven’t beaten the Dubs in an All-Ireland football final since 1985.
This year, Dessie Farrell’s men will be looking to continue that record and claim their first All-Ireland title since 2020, though it’s not expected to be an easy task against the reigning champions.
So today, we want to know: Who would you like to see win the All-Ireland today?
