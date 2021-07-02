#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 2 July 2021
Poll: Should Ireland increase its corporate tax rate?

130 countries have agreed a global tax reform on corporation tax but Ireland wasn’t among them.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 2 Jul 2021, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 11,913 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5483419
Image: Shutterstock/VAKS-Stock Agency
Image: Shutterstock/VAKS-Stock Agency

IRELAND’S CORPORATE TAX rate is back in the crosshairs of international leaders. 

A total of 130 countries have agreed a global tax reform ensuring that multinationals pay their fair share wherever they operate, but Ireland was not among them.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a statement that
global companies, including Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple would be taxed at a rate of at least 15% once the deal is implemented.

But European Union low-tax countries Ireland and Hungary declined to sign up to the
agreement reached in the OECD framework, the organisation said, highlighting lingering
divisions on global taxation.

So, today we want to know: Should Ireland increase its corporation tax rate?


Poll Results:

No (788)
Yes (646)
I'm not sure / no opinion (87)



About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

