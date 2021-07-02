Poll: Should Ireland increase its corporate tax rate?

IRELAND’S CORPORATE TAX rate is back in the crosshairs of international leaders.

A total of 130 countries have agreed a global tax reform ensuring that multinationals pay their fair share wherever they operate, but Ireland was not among them.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a statement that

global companies, including Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple would be taxed at a rate of at least 15% once the deal is implemented.

But European Union low-tax countries Ireland and Hungary declined to sign up to the

agreement reached in the OECD framework, the organisation said, highlighting lingering

divisions on global taxation.

So, today we want to know: Should Ireland increase its corporation tax rate?



