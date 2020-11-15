#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 15 November 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Who would you vote for in a general election?

There’ll be another one sooner or later.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 28,453 Views 83 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5267553
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THIS WEEK, THE Dáil debated a vote of confidence on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who is due to return to the role of Taoiseach after December 2022 under the rotating Taoiseach system agreed upon by the coalition parties – if the government lasts until then.

The current government has faced a series of challenges and controversies since its formation in July.

Opposition parties have directed criticism against parties in government, with Sinn Féin and Fine Gael clashing this week over the confidence vote.

So today, we want to know: Who would you give your first preference to if there was a general election today?


Poll Results:

Fine Gael (458)
Sinn Féin (446)
Fianna Fáil (135)
Social Democrats (73)
Other (70)
Independent (52)
Labour (37)
Green Party (36)
Aontú (27)
Solidarity-People Before Profit (24)
Workers' Party (5)











#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (83)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie