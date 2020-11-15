Poll: Who would you vote for in a general election?

THIS WEEK, THE Dáil debated a vote of confidence on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who is due to return to the role of Taoiseach after December 2022 under the rotating Taoiseach system agreed upon by the coalition parties – if the government lasts until then.

The current government has faced a series of challenges and controversies since its formation in July.

Opposition parties have directed criticism against parties in government, with Sinn Féin and Fine Gael clashing this week over the confidence vote.

So today, we want to know: Who would you give your first preference to if there was a general election today?

