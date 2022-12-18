Advertisement

Sunday 18 December 2022
# Your Say
Poll: Will you watch the World Cup final?
Argentina will take on reigning champions France in the final today.
48 minutes ago

ARGENTINA AND FRANCE will face off later today in the finale of the 2022 Men’s World Cup. 

Millions of football fans are expected to tune in to see Lionel Messi take on his Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé. However, many viewers have avoided watching the competition altogether this year due to host nation Qatar. 

The tournament has been shrouded in controversy due to the country’s record of human rights abuses relating to women, migrant workers and those from the LGBTQ+ community.

With this in mind, we want to know if you’re planning to tune into the final this afternoon.

Today we’re asking: Will you watch the World Cup final?


Poll Results:

Yes (644)
No (219)
I'm not sure (73)



Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
