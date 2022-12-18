Poll: Will you watch the World Cup final?

ARGENTINA AND FRANCE will face off later today in the finale of the 2022 Men’s World Cup.

Millions of football fans are expected to tune in to see Lionel Messi take on his Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé. However, many viewers have avoided watching the competition altogether this year due to host nation Qatar.

The tournament has been shrouded in controversy due to the country’s record of human rights abuses relating to women, migrant workers and those from the LGBTQ+ community.

With this in mind, we want to know if you’re planning to tune into the final this afternoon.

Today we’re asking: Will you watch the World Cup final?

