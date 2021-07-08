Polls open in Dublin Bay South by-election for first vote of Covid-19 era

POLLS HAVE OFFICIALLY opened in Dublin Bay South for today’s by-election, the first vote to be held in Ireland since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates have been campaigning in the constituency for a number of weeks to replace the former Fine Gael TD Eoghan Murphy, who resigned his Dáil seat in April.

Polls are open from 7am and will remain open until 10.30pm tonight.

As part of a number of pandemic-related health measures, voters have been asked to bring their own pens or pencils to the polling station.

Pencils will still be available at the polling stations if they are required, but voters are asked to bring their own as part of efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Voters are also being requested to vote during quieter periods, to use hand sanitiser and not to “linger inside the building to chat to friends or neighbours”.

Face coverings will be needed inside the polling station and people will be requested to use their own pens. This is not a requirement, however.

“If you do not have a pen or pencil, the polling staff will provide you with a new pencil. There is no need to return the pencil to the polling staff,” the Dublin City Returning Officer said last month.

Counting will take place tomorrow at the RDS in Ballsbridge, but social distancing will be maintained within the centre and access will be restricted to “election staff, candidates, their agents and media”.