Dublin: 24°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Poolbeg stacks struck by lightning as thunderstorm breaks Dublin’s hot spell

The spectacular light show was captured on film by a doctor walking up the stairs of St Vincent’s Hospital.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 3:20 PM
Dr Roger McMorrow captured video of the incident on an iPhone 12.
Image: Roger McMorrow/@RogerMcMorrow/Twitter
THE POOLBEG GENERATING Station was struck by forked lightning this afternoon as thunder briefly broke sweltering weather in Dublin.

The landmark chimneys of the ESB power station overlooking Dublin Bay were blitzed with bolts shortly after 1pm amid a thunderstorm warning for 10 counties across the country.

It comes after the hottest temperature in Ireland in 135 years was recorded in the capital yesterday.

Video of the spectacular show was captured from across Sandymount Strand at St Vincent’s Hospital by Dr Roger McMorrow.

The consultant anaesthetist fortuitously filmed the footage while walking up the stairs at work at 1:17pm.

Dr McMorrow described the video as a “lucky capture”, he filmed it with an iPhone 12 on slow-motion mode.

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties in southern and eastern areas earlier today.

The national forecaster subsequently added four counties meaning Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim are all subject to the warning.

Temperatures across the country are not as hot as yesterday, but the meteorological service still issued a warning about high temperatures across the province of Leinster.

