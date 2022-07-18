Temperatures to reach up to 32 degrees today as yellow warning remains in place

A STATUS YELLOW weather warning remains in place today as Met Éireann forecasts that temperatures could reach as high as 32 degrees here.

The warning is due to what the forecasters described as “exceptionally warm weather”.

Temperatures will generally range from 27 to 32 degrees, but it will be a little cooler close to the coast as “southerly breezes will veer southeasterly and increase mostly moderate aided by the afternoon sea breezes”, the forecast reports.

It’s set to remain as high as 20 degrees overnight tonight also.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far, with as temperature of 29.3 degrees recorded in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Met Éireann warned that there is a significant risk of heat stress and heat exhaustion as a result of the weather.

Tuesday will continue very warm with highest temperatures of 24 to 26 degrees. While there will be hazy sunny spells in the morning, isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, while winds will veer northwesterly and increase moderate, Met Éireann said.

Temperatures are expected to cool from Wednesday onwards.

Here’s how to stay cool in the hot temperatures:

Keep curtains closed during the day to keep indoor spaces cooler.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and avoid too much alcohol.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the sun’s UV rays are strongest.

Try to stay in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid physical activity in the hottest parts of the day.

Carry water when travelling.

Never leave young children or animals in a closed, parked vehicle.

Look out for people who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, particularly older people, those with underlying conditions and people who live alone.

The UN’s IPCC has said that global warming has caused an increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events.

The world has already warmed by about 1 degree Celsius since pre-industrial times due to human activity, and the IPCC has warned that global heating is virtually certain to pass 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, probably within a decade.