Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Another sweltering day ahead with temperatures to reach up to 28 degrees

It’s going to be another hot one today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 7:42 AM
31 minutes ago 2,701 Views 2 Comments
Large crowds at Dublin's Dollymount Strand.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Large crowds at Dublin's Dollymount Strand.
Large crowds at Dublin's Dollymount Strand.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS forecast another very hot day today with temperatures expected to reach as high as 28 degrees. 

While it will not be as hot as yesterday, the forecasters have still warned that the eastern half of the country will get the highest of temperatures. 

It is expected to be cooler and fresher elsewhere with highs of 16 to 22 degrees.

The forecast reads: “A largely dry start with bright or sunny spells but cloud will build from the west this morning, with outbreaks of showery rain spreading from the Atlantic through the day. There is the chance of an isolated thundery burst. Light winds will increase moderate to fresh northwesterly with the rain.”

Tonight is due to be significantly cooler than last night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a light northwest breeze.

Tomorrow is expected to be cooler again with temperatures reaching around 21 degrees.

Yesterday, Ireland recorded its hottest temperature in 135 years, with the Met Éireann measuring site at Phoenix Park topping out at 33°C at 3pm. 

This temperature is second only to the record of 33.3°C measured in Kilkenny Castle in June 1887. Met Éireann has said this remains Ireland’s record temperature but doubt has been cast on it in recent years

The nationwide record for July was previously 32.3°C, which was set in Elphin in July 2006.

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

