Pope rejects resignation of French cardinal convicted of sex abuse cover-up

POPE FRANCIS HAS rejected the resignation of a French cardinal convicted of a sex abuse cover-up.

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, France’s highest-ranking Catholic official, received a six-month suspended jail sentence for failing to report sex abuse by a priest under his authority.

Barbarin, 68, is the most senior French cleric caught up in the global paedophilia scandal that has rocked the Catholic Church.

He said after his 7 March conviction that he would travel to Rome to tender his resignation.

That meeting took place yesterday and it had been expected it could take several weeks for the Pope to decide whether to accept the resignation.

“Monday morning, I handed over my mission to the Holy Father. He spoke of the presumption of innocence and did not accept this resignation,” Barbarin, who has appealed his sentence, said in a statement.

If accepted, Barbarin would have become “bishop emeritus” of the southeastern French city of Lyon but remained cardinal.

- Includes reporting from AFP