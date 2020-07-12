This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pope 'deeply pained' over decision to turn Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

Turkish president Erdogan formally converted the museum back into a mosque on Friday.

By Press Association Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 7:00 PM
Pope Francis.
Image: AP/PA Images
Pope Francis.
Pope Francis.
Image: AP/PA Images

POPE FRANCIS HAS said he is “deeply pained” over the decision by Turkey to change the status of Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque.

The sixth century building in Istanbul was originally constructed as a Christian cathedral.

In a very brief, improvised remark, Francis, speaking from his studio window overlooking St Peter’s Square, noted the Catholic Church marked Sunday as International Day of the Sea.

“And the sea brings me a little far away with my thought to Istanbul,” the Pontiff said.

“I am thinking of St Sophia and I am deeply pained.”

Francis said no more, but was clearly referring to the move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally convert the monumental building back into a mosque.

The colossal Santa Sophia cathedral was turned into a mosque after the Ottomans conquered the city in 1453.

The Turkish secular government in 1934 decided to make it a museum.

The pope, who heads the Roman Catholic Church, is adding his voice to strong objections a day earlier by the head of the Geneva-based World Council of Churches.

That organisation described its “grief and dismay” in noting that Hagia Sophia has been “a place of openness, encounter and inspiration for people from all nations”.

The council’s membership comprises Protestant, Orthodox and Anglican churches.

Erdogan declared the monument open for Muslim worship after a high court annulled the 1934 government decision.

